BRENTWOOD- On Tuesday, November 24, The McCourt Foundation announced that the Los Angeles Marathon will be rescheduled for May 23, 2021, and the LA Big 5K will take place on May 22, 2021. The events are being planned for two days to ensure proper runner distance as well as a more manageable event flow.

“The McCourt Foundation is committed to staging our 2021 series of events with the health and safety of our athletes, volunteers and community as our top priority. After careful consideration and following guidance provided by the Medical and Operations Advisory Group the McCourt Foundation is announcing a series of date changes to our 2021 event schedule, as well as an update to our Rose Bowl Half Marathon and 5K racing format.” The McCourt Foundation said in an official event announcement.

More than 27,000 participants will participate in the 36th anniversary of the Los Angeles Marathon. Runners will set out from Dodgers Stadium to Brentwood where runners will turn around and finish at Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

The McCourt Foundation also announced that the 2021 Rose Bowl 5K will take place on January 16 and 17, 2021 and the Rose Bowl Half Marathon will take place on March 27 and 28, 2021.

The foundation will continue to evaluate the events in March and May and are considering limited field sizes, rapid-testing and COVID-19 vaccinations for participants, as well as mask use.

The date changes are still pending the final approval of all city partners, governmental agencies, and applicable health departments. The foundation is looking into developing a November 2021 contingency date if the event cannot be delivered in their normal formats on May 22-23.