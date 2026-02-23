MALIBU—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be setting up a DUI checkpoint in Malibu on Saturday, February 21, to check for motorists driving under the influence.

According to the city of Malibu, who announced the checkpoint on its Facebook page, it will last from 7 p.m. on Saturday evening to 3 a.m. on Sunday, February 22. The location at which this checkpoint will be set up has not been released.

In addition, deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be stopping drivers and looking for evidence that they are under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

According to the announcement, drivers who are charged with driving under the influence can have their driver’s licenses suspended and be forced to pay fines that are roughly $13,500.