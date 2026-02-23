SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica College announced via a press release on its website that it received a $355,000 grant from United Way of Greater Los Angeles, which the college will use to cover the costs of expanding its Homeless Service Work Program.

The college started the program in 2024, that was made possible by funds given from the United Way of Greater Los Angeles to Santa Monica College.

According to Santa Monica College website, students in the program work at nonprofits in Santa Monica while being trained to become social workers and counselors who work with homeless living in Santa Monica. All of the students’ fees will be covered by the grant.

In addition, the grant will enable students enrolled in Santa Monica College’s Homeless Service Work Program to benefit from the program through various other means. This includes students working as interns at nonprofits in Santa Monica and receiving help with job placement after completing the program.

The application window for the program closed at noon on February 6, and the next cohort will start on February 17, with classes meeting on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Applications can be submitted on a website that can be reached via: www.smc.edu/HomelessServiceWork.