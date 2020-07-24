LOS FELIZ—The Los Feliz Libray has found an alternate way for people to read without entering the building and stuck pages of the book “All Day” written by Cynthia Rylant and illustrated by Nikki McClure on the side of buildings. Rylant is a previous winner of the Newberry Medal for her novel “Missing May.” She also won the Newberry Honor for her other book, “Fine White Dust.” The library has been closed due to the pandemic, along with 72 other branches in the Los Angeles region.

The 16 pages are spread across Hillhurst Avenue and Vermont Avenue There are 16 locations scattered across the two streets. The oversized pages have been laminated and placed on the outside of local businesses’ windows. The Storywalk initiative encourages children to continue reading through the pandemic. The Los Feliz Library website states, “Read, walk and engage as your get in the game for summer reading!” The exhibit though intended for children, is open to all ages. The Storywalk will be up until the end of July.

The Storywalk map displaying the exact location of the 16 pages can be found on the library’s website and its official Twitter and Instagram account.