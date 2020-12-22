MALIBU—On December 14, the Malibu City Council reached the decision to extend the deadline until November 8, 2021, to apply to rebuild non-conforming homes destroyed during the 2018 Woolsey Fire without having to bring the structure into compliance or seek variances in order to facilitate residents in rebuilding homes that were destroyed.

“The Woolsey Fire was the worst natural disaster in our City’s history, and the City is committed to doing everything possible to help fire victims to rebuild and get back into their homes, from rebuild fee waivers to creating an expedited permitting process for rebuilding like-for-like homes, and now extending this important deadline. In 2018, the City Council made Woolsey Fire rebuilding and recovery the City’s top priority after public safety, and we are delivering on that promise,” stated Malibu Mayor Mikke pierson.

A report stated that “The Investigation Team (IT) determined electrical equipment associated with the Big Rock 16kV circuit, owned and operated by Southern California Edison (SCE), was the cause of the Woolsey Fire.” Heated material fell on vegetation, starting the ignition. The fire resulted in the destruction of 1,643 structures, 3 people being killed and the evacuation of more than 295,000 people.

Additionally, the deadline to acquire a building permit has been extended to November 8, 2023. For more information regarding deadlines for rebuild applications, visit www.MalibuRebuilds.org.

For more details or assistance with the non-conforming structure application process or fee waiver application, contact Aakash Shah at ashah@malibucity.org or by phone at 310-456-2489, ext. 385.