MALIBU — The luxury boutique hotel Malibu Beach Inn announced on June 11 that it will donate custom masks for the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu.

The hotel partnered with Bellino Fine Linens to create the masks, half of which will be used by the hotel staff and half given to essential personnel connected to Boys & Girls Club of Malibu.

Malibu Beach Inn General Manager Gregory Day said in the press release that the hotel and the linen company share similar core values in a partnership that has lasted for years.

“We are proud to support the local community through the local Boys & Girls Club of Malibu and our essential workers with this initiative,” Day said.

The hotel will purchase a total of 1,000 reusable masks. The material is comprised of “two layers of crisp 200TC 100% cotton percale and one layer of microfiber, which catches and detains all particles.”

The cotton allows for the masks to be washed, unlike paper and polyester masks. The masks are also water repellent.

The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu partnered with Waveside Church to help senior citizens and vulnerable families “during this difficult time,” their website says. The organization helps citizens in need with “free non-perishable food pantry items, weekly grocery deliveries, supplies, and welfare checks.”

Donations go directly to “local food & supplies for Malibu Emergency Relief amid Coronavirus outbreak.”