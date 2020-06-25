MALIBU — Malibu has completed construction on a temporary skate park, ending the near 10 year period since Papa Jack’s skate park was torn down, but the temporary park will remain closed until Los Angeles County Public Health Order allows, according to a June 18 statement.

Papa Jack’s was destroyed in order to provide room for Whole Foods at the Park shopping center. Although the park was privately owned, in 2019 Malibu voted to open a temporary skate park by this spring, and a permanent one following.

On February 24, City Council approved the final design for the temporary park. The West portion of the Crummer property adjacent to the Malibu Bluffs Park was designated for the temporary park, while construction on the permanent park will continue on the East portion of the property. After the permanent skate park is built, a parking lot will be constructed where the temporary park was.

After the plans for the temporary park were approved, construction took four months before completion.

Although the June 18 announcement finalized construction on the temporary skate park, the latest LA County Public Health Order reads, “All indoor & outdoor sport amenities are closed,” including skate parks. Thus leaving the opening date of the temporary skate park for Malibu residents in a state of limbo.

The temporary skate park includes a mini-bowl, multiple rails, hubbas, a small quarter pipe, and stairs.

Canyon News spoke with Malibu local and skater Charlie Hoberman who said, “I’m stoked to check it out. I actually have some friends who snuck in and they really liked it.”

When asked about the closure of Papa Jack’s almost a decade ago Hoberman said, “At the time I had some hope the community would come together and ultimately have a faster resolution, I think [a skate park] is a really important aspect of a surf skate community.”

Hoberman hoped the park could’ve come to fruition sooner saying, “Obviously it has been 10 years and it’s been too long… But I enjoy the Whole Foods.” Hoberman’s only concern is that he, “hopes it will be big enough to hold a crowd in the summer.” “I’m very excited for it,” says Hoberman.

Malibu Community Service Director Jesse Bobbett told the Malibu Times, “We designed it to be used for beginners up to advanced skill levels… We have different sections. There’s two types of skate parks—a transition type style course and a street style course. This has elements of both.”

The permanent skate park is planned to be 12,500 square feet with construction beginning shortly after the design is finalized. Construction is expected to take 14-16 months. The first design meeting does not have a set date yet, but the skate park is expected to open mid-2022.

Canyon News reached out to Community Service Director Jesse Bobbett, but he was unavailable before publication.

For updates on both skate parks please visit https://www.malibucity.org/976/Skate-Park