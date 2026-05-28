MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on May 27 that they along with the American Red Cross is inviting the community to donate blood at a critical Community Blood Drive on Thursday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Rd.

The Red Cross is currently facing a critical blood shortage, with supplies down more than 3,300 units nationwide. Blood donations are urgently needed for surgeries, emergencies, trauma care, and patients with ongoing medical conditions, including sickle cell disease.

The Red Cross is encouraging African American donors to give blood to help provide closely matched transfusions for sickle cell patients.

All donors will receive a $15 e-gift card and be entered into a $7,500 sweepstakes.

Sign up at RedCrossBlood.org using sponsor code “90265” or call 818-200-3445.

Donors are asked to bring a photo ID, stay hydrated, and eat well before and after donating.