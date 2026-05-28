UNITED STATES—I cannot believe I am writing this column in 2026, but here we are. I never thought in a million years people would without ease indicate their career choice is to be a social media influencer. I almost equate it with podcasting. Everyone has a microphone and a podcast nowadays. Unfortunately, it is the new wave of being a ‘star’ or work without doing much work.

I know I might sound like a hater, but if you have a microphone and the internet, you can podcast, at least that is what everyone thinks, but the problem is not everyone can podcast effectively, which brings me to my focal point about influencers. It is what everyone is doing nowadays, every reality TV star has a podcast, and with that comes brand deals, and with that comes danger.

Just because someone promotes a product does not mean its effective and it actually works, yet we are so connected and reliant on the internet we think otherwise. Hell, even I have been guilty of relying on the internet sometimes for health diagnosis, but then it hits me, if you want an official determination you have to see the doctor.

My point with this column is to educate people that just because someone on the internet particularly says something works or you should try it, does not mean you should adhere to what you hear. People are so quick to eat up or consume a product because an influencer who has a massive audience online is promoting or has a ton of views on a particular video.

STOP AMERICA, think and take a moment. Why? You do understand why they’re influencers right? They are not doing it for free. They’re not doing it for fame; they are paid to promote products. They are not just promoting these items for the sake of doing it. They are either getting paid to do it or they receive the product as a freebie. Since you have so many influencers out there, the companies and the brands are foaming at the mouth to get to these people because influencer promoting product means more money for the business.

Why? Precocious and youngsters tend to see something and flock to it because its popular, not to mention they don’t know any better. They see it, its popular and they think by using it or purchasing it, they will become popular as well. Not the case. Everyone thinks if you’re on the internet, you become famous and it ain’t always that way. You might consume a product thinking it’s going to make you healthy and it does the exact opposite. You might purchase something thinking it will be the thing that helps your life better, but it doesn’t work and now you’re out $15, $20 or $50 bucks.

Think before you just run to the internet for advice from an influencer; they do nothing for free in most cases, it’s to gain views, get paid or gain popularity.

Written By Jason Jones