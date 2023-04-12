The Temporary Skate Park is located at 24250 Pacific Coast Hwy. Users are required to bring their own helmet and must wear it at all times while inside the Skate Park. Users must review and adhere to the Skate Park rules. Coaching programs and a complimentary Girls Skate Clinic class are taking place at the skate park throughout the spring. Information can be found at Skate Park | Malibu, CA – Official Website.

The city of Malibu submitted a Coastal Development Permit (CDP) on January 3 to the Community Services Department regarding the proposed Malibu Bluffs Park Permanent Skatepark.

The City Planning Department and city agencies are examining the proposed plans. After the project is deemed complete and consistent with the City’s Local Coastal Program, a Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing for the CDP application. The city of Malibu expects the Planning Commission hearing to take place in the summer of 2023.