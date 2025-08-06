MALIBU—The city of Malibu is spreading the word about residents getting ready for Wildfire Season.

The city urges all residents to be prepared to evacuate quickly and safely when wildfire threatens the community. Malibu is committed to community-wide preparedness, which can only be achieved through shared responsibility. Every resident plays a vital role.

Residents are responsible for knowing how to evacuate when fire or law enforcement officials issue an Evacuation Order.

-Know your Evacuation Zone (MAL-C111 to MAL-C114): www.MalibuCity.org/Evac

-Follow Protect Genasys for evacuation maps & incident info: https://protect.genasys.com/search

-Sign up for alerts from the City: www.MalibuCity.org/news and the County at https://alertlacounty.genasys.com/portal/en/register

-Monitor fire weather: weather.gov/lox

-Create emergency plans, review them during hazardous fire conditions

-Gather supplies, create a Go-Bag. During hazardous fire conditions, replace expired batteries, food, and medications (don’t forget pet supplies) and printed insurance documents and emergency contact information

-During hazardous fire conditions, keep your vehicle’s gas tank full

-Make sure you can open electric gates or garage doors manually during power outages

-Elderly or disabled residents and horse owners should consider leaving the area early, when an Evacuation Warning is given

-During hazardous fire conditions, check in on elderly or disabled neighbors

To learn more visit: https://fire.lacounty.gov/rsg/.