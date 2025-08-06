CALIFORNIA—The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate Bashir Hamid.

The LAPD reported on August 3, around 4 p.m., Bashir Hamid was last seen at the Los Angeles International Airport on foot. He does not have a cell phone and is possibly disoriented. He is believed to be carrying only his US passport with him.

Bashir Hamid is described as a 72-year-old Middle Eastern male with sandy blond/white hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 185 pounds and stands 5 feet and 11 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue plaid button down shirt, black pants and a black baseball cap. He suffers from dementia.

Anyone who has seen Bashir Hamid or have any information regarding his whereabouts should contact the LAPD, Missing Persons Unit, at (213) 996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wanting to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.