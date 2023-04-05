MALIBU—On Saturday, April 15, a waste disposal event will take place in Malibu. The event will take place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Malibu City Hall – Upper Parking Lot at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. Attendance is free.

The event will also be held on the third Saturday of June, August, and October. The event will be cancelled under rainy conditions.

A PDF file listing alternative recipes for common household items can be found at: https://dpw.lacounty.gov/epd/hhw/alternative_recipes.pdf.

The city of Malibu website states:

EVENT STAFF WILL ONLY REMOVE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND ELECTRONIC WASTE FROM YOUR TRUNK/PICK-UP BED.

Individuals are asked to properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip.

Accepted materials list:

Paint (water-based only)

Used motor oil

Anti-freeze

Automotive and household batteries

Compact fluorescent bulbs (unbroken)

Electronics

Individuals with enquiries can call 310-456-2489.