MALIBU—On February 20, at approximately 8:15 a.m. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) deputies responded to a call in the 28300 block of Rey De Copas Ln. Officers arrived at the scene to a woman barricaded in her home. The Special Enforcement Bureau, and the Special Negotiations Team have been called in for what has turned out to be an hour-long stand-off between the suspect and police.



Special Enforcement Bureau Lieutenant, David Archer posted the following information on Nixle:



“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel are responding to assist Malibu/Lost Hills Station with a barricaded suspect…



SEB Personnel will assume tactical command and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) will attempt to make contact with the suspect to bring this to a peaceful resolution.”



LASD updated the information on their Nixle account informing the public that the woman surrendered by 3:30 p.m.



“The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident. The area is deemed safe, and all neighborhood evacuees are allowed to return to their homes,” LASD stated.



No further information, name or description of the suspect has been released at this time. Police did not release the suspects name or what may have prompted the standoff.



Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Station at (818)878-1808 or call Crimestoppers at (800)222-TIPS (8477)