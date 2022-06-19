HOLLYWOOD—Police arrested a 38-year-old man after he was caught dancing naked on top of a police vehicle in Hollywood on Saturday, June 18.

This incident occurred after police were summoned to the areas of Hollywood Boulevard and Argyle Avenue regarding a report of someone disturbing the peace at around 7:00 a.m. Allegedly the suspect was not complying to police commands.

The suspect, Benny Martinez, managed to climb on top of a police SUV when additional police force arrived and began to dance and jump up and down. He was detained and as he was in the back of the police vehicle, he began to kick. The officer driving the vehicle tried to roll down the window to prevent damage according to reports. This is when the Martinez shattered the car window with his foot.

He was cited for misdemeanor vandalism and was released shortly after.

Police used de-escalation techniques to get Martinez off the vehicle and did not have to detain him using force. It is unknown if the suspect was under the influence at the time of the incident.

The famous Hollywood Walk of Fame can be seen on the video obtained by Fox 11 of the suspect dancing.