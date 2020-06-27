BEVERLY HILLS— A 20-year-old man was brought into custody Tuesday, June 23 for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of another driver.

Jefferson Guardadonajera reportedly was racing another driver on San Vicente Boulevard early June 19 at 5:50 a.m. resulting in the opposing driver to fatally crash due to high speeds.

Jason Lee Ross, 43, was driving a Chevrolet Camaro and while challenging Guardadonajera’s Toyota Scion, he lost control before running on a curb and hitting multiple objects before being ejected from the vehicle. The Los Angeles Police Department reported Ross died at the scene.

Guardadonajera fled the scene before rendering aid to Ross or identifying himself to law enforcement as required by law.

LAPD released video footage of the accident June 26 on their Twitter with the caption: “One driver died at scene after being ejected from his car. The other driver fled—thorough investigative work by @LAPDWestTraffic led to his arrest. Racing is not worth your life.”

Guardadonajera has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and awaits his court proceeding in jail.