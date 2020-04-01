WESTWOOD- A two-story apartment building caught fire in the city of Westwood on the afternoon of March 30.

At 12:22 P.M. on the block of 1709 S Thayer Avenue, a two story, garden style apartment building was reported to have smoke showing on the top floor. LAFD responded to the property and within 14 minutes, 28 firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

One adult male was reported to have sustained burn injuries and in serious condition. He was transported to a nearby hospital for care. The LAFD Arson unit is investigating the fire as per protocol due to the injury that occurred as a result. The age or name of the patient is unknown a this time.