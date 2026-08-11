WEST HOLLYWOOD—One person was shot in the leg Sunday, August 9 at Harriet’s Rooftop, a celebrity-frequented rooftop bar and restaurant atop the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. The victim, whose identity has not been released, is an adult male.

Lieutenant D. Barkon of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station stated a call came in around 8:54 p.m. Barkon noted the victim was rushed to a hospital and is listed in stable condition. Deputies have not released further details about his identity or age.

Following the shooting, deputies spoke with eyewitnesses and reviewed surveillance footage from the scene. Investigators have not been able to identify a suspect, who remains at large. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, and no motive has been released as of this report.

Harriet’s Rooftop has hosted events tied to recognizable names in the entertainment industry. Dave Chappelle held a private after-party there with Lauryn Hill in September of 2018, shortly before the venue officially opened to the public. A corner of the venue reportedly still features memorabilia dedicated to that night, according to a review from The Infatuation.

The h.wood Group, which operates the rooftop bar, has previously hosted Kylie Jenner’s birthday. Anyone with information about the shooting at Harriets is asked to contact the LASD West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.