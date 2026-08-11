WOODLAND HILLS—The Los Angeles Rams recently returned to their practice facility in Woodland Hills, following training camp at Loyola Marymount University. McVay called Saturday’s practice outstanding, noting that the offense struggled to throw and complete passes because of strong coverage and disruptive defensive plays.

He mentioned an upcoming joint practice session with the Dallas Cowboys, which will take place on Tuesday, August 11, at Rams Village in the Warner Center. The Cowboys hold their training camp each year in Oxnard, allowing the two teams to face off before the regular season begins.

Aaron Donald, the retired defensive tackle widely considered one of the best defensive players in NFL history, had a workout at the Rams facility on Wednesday, August 5. The Super Bowl winner has drawn speculation about a possible return to the team, which could pair him with newly acquired defensive end Myles Garrett.

The Los Angeles Rams’ first preseason game is against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 15.