WEST HOLLYWOOD—Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station arrested a suspect in the Tesla Diner parking lot at 7001 Santa Monica Boulevard. The suspect was believed to have stolen items from a nearby Target establishment.

Deputies began chasing the suspect before 9 p.m. who traveled east through an alleyway near Santa Monica Boulevard and Sycamore Avenue, then requested additional assistance from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station. This included several vehicles and a helicopter unit. When deputies arrived at the Tesla Diner, customers watched as the arrest occurred.

Fire engines arrived as one of the deputies and the suspect injured their knee. Deputies reported a Code 4, indicating that the pursuit ended. The Tesla Diner opened in July 2025. Amenities include rooftop and indoor dining, along with several large movie screens, including one in the parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional details about the incident have been released to the public.