HOLLYWOOD- Here we go again. What happens in Vegas does not stay in Vegas, when it comes to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tying the knot this past weekend in Las Vegas. She wrote on her fan website, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient, twenty years patient.” The pair called off their engagement in January 2004. The couple got back together last year, which sent fans into a spin. They didn’t hide their romance, actually they publicly displayed their love and affection on social media. According to published reports, the Clark County Clerk’s Office in Nevada-shows on its record system that Lopez intends to change her name to Jennifer Affleck. According to the website, the film and singing sensation said the couple had flown to Las Vegas on Saturday and queued for a marriage license alongside four other couples. “They were right when they said,” all you need is love,” she wrote. “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.” The bride’s hairdresser Chris Appleton shared a video of the star in her wedding dress on Instagram as she prepared for the wedding. The morning after their nuptials, the bride shared a selfie in bed wearing her new wedding ring.

The couple-known all over the world and nicknamed Bennifer by fans-met on the set of the movie Gigli in 2002, and got engaged in 2003, but broke it off the following year, blaming “excessive media attention.” Since getting together, they have looked beyond that and have posted photos and online videos online of romantic holidays and moments with their families-prompting fans to update the couple’s nickname to Bennifer 2.0. This is Jennifer’s fourth marriage. She was married to singer Marc Anthony from 2004-2014 and they have twins together, Max and Emme, both 14 in 2008.The couple split in 2014. Ben started dating Jennifer Garner in August 2004, and the pair got hitched in 2005. They share three kids, Violet,16, Seraphina,13, and Samuel, 10. Ben and Garner split up in 2018. Afer Ben and his wife split, he had a handful of short-lived romances with producer Lindsay Shookus, model Shauna Sexton and actress Ana deArmas.

He must love the name Jennifer. As the couple Bennifer were preparing to tie the knot in September 2003, they decided to put the wedding on hold. The pair officially split a few months later in 2004.

Prior to getting together with Affleck, she was with Alex Rodriguez. J.Lo after she split with Marc, had an on-and-off romance with her backup dancer Casper Smart, and then came Alex Rodriguez.

According to published reports, he has no hard feelings when it comes to his split from Jennifer Lopez. Days before Jlo married Ben, an episode of “The Martha Stewart Podcast” featuring Rodriguez was released. The former baseball player was asked about his former relationship with Lopez, to whom he had been engaged for two years, until they called it quits in April 2021. Rodriguez said he had no regrets, adding “We had a great time.” “More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do,” he said. When they were together, the pair were often seen in the company of their children from previous relationships. Sparks began to fly after the breakup with Rodriguez, Ben and Jen began spending a lot of time together in April 2021. After a few months of romantic outings and getaways, the pair’s romance was confirmed when photos of the couple kissing were snapped in June 2021.The pair went on Instagram officially in July, when Jennifer posted a steamy photo of them making out during her 52nd birthday celebrations. Bennifer 2.0 was in full effect. The rest is history and love conquered! Congratulations to the bride and groom.

Rose’s Scoop: Only Elon Musk can party on a luxury yacht in Greece with no care in the world as Twitter sues him to enforce the $44 billion deal.