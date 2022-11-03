BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect on Thursday, October 27, in connection to a shooting in the city’s business district that occurred on August 15.

The city of Beverly Hills reported that on August 15, at 10:47 p.m., BHPD patrol officers responded to the 100 block of North Cañon Drive following the report of a possible shooting. They arrived to find a gunshot victim at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

After a thorough investigation, Max Alexander Whitehead, 20, from the United Kingdom, was identified as the primary suspect.

Last month, a felony criminal complaint for the charge of PC 664/187 and PC 245(a)(1) -Attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm with significant bodily injury- was filed against Whitehead by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

On Thursday, October 27, Whitehead was located in Santa Ana, 50 miles south of Beverly Hills. The Santa Ana Police Department assisted BHPD detectives in safely taking Whitehead into custody. A search warrant was also executed on the 2900 block of South Fairview Road, and additional evidence was recovered.

Whitehead is currently being held on $1,080,000 bail at the BHPD jail and is scheduled for arraignment at the Los Angeles Superior Court Airport Branch on October 28.

Detectives are still investigating a motive for the crime. Anyone with details about this crime is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285- 2125. Anonymous reports can be made by text to TIP BHPDAlert followed by the tip information to 888777. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. To access Crime Stoppers, download the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.