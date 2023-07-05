UNITED STATES—Dear Toni, my husband has met his 24th month of being on Social Security Disability which qualifies him for Medicare. His disability is due to a severe case of Parkinson’s. On August 1 his Medicare Parts A and B will begin, but he is only 64. He will turn 65 next March and I am not sure what he should do when he turns 65 in March.

With Paul’s serious Parkinson’s issues affecting his health, I am concerned with which Medicare option is best for him. Should he enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan or a Medicare Supplement?

I am concerned about whether he will enter the Medicare Prescription drug donut hole because his Parkinson’s medications are expensive. Please advise us on how to find what Paul’s best Medicare option should be. Thanks, Sheila from El Paso, TX.

Sheila: Learning how to enroll in the right Medicare and Part D prescription drug plan when someone has a serious health condition can be extremely complicated. Your current specialists and prescriptions are what the Toni Says® Medicare team focuses on for a Medicare consultation.

What those on Social Security Disability and qualifying for Medicare Parts A and B need to be aware of is that there are 2 Medicare enrollment times:

Below are Medicare’s 2 Enrollment times for those on Social Security Disability:

1) Enrolling in Medicare under 65: When one’s Social Security Disability 24th month passes, the individual is automatically enrolled in Medicare to begin on the 1st day of the 25th month, as is the case with Paul’s Medicare, even though he has not yet turned 65. In Texas, when one is under 65 and eligible for Medicare, there is only one Medicare Supplement plan which you are eligible for with most Medicare Supplement Insurance companies and that plan is Plan A. Medicare Supplement Plan A works directly with Original Medicare and has more out of pocket costs than Medicare Supplement G. Different states have different Medicare Supplement plans available to those under 65.

When one is under 65 and enrolling in Medicare for the first time, a Toni Says® Medicare team member will advise the new Medicare client to discuss which Medicare Advantage plan their medical professionals and facilities accept that can help to pick up their Medicare costs.

Medicare Advantage plans help to cover the Medicare costs that Medicare does not pay for. The Medicare Advantage plan will have deductibles, copays, or maximum out-of-pocket costs that the Medicare enrollee will have to pay. When under 65, this may be an option to consider since Original Medicare is out-of-pocket. Always verify that your healthcare professionals and facilities accept and will bill the Medicare Advantage plan you’ve picked.

2) Turning 65 and on Social Security Disability: Sheila, I have good news for you because when Paul turns 65 next March, he will have a second Medicare Supplement enrollment period which is called the Medigap/Medicare Supplement Open Enrollment period. He will not have to answer any health questions because he has turned 65, the same as anyone who is just turning 65 and has received both Medicare Parts A and B. Those on Social Security Disability will qualify during a “6-month period” that begins the month one turns 65 for Medicare Supplement Plans A-N.

Exploring the Medicare Part D prescription drug donut hole and Paul’s prescription drug plan options are discovered during a Toni Says® Medicare consultation. We always check prescriptions in medicare.gov to determine which Medicare Part D plan best fits a client’s needs.

Call the Toni Says Medicare hotline at (832) 519-8664 or email info@tonisays.com for assistance.