SHERMAN OAKS—King Rachal, who is a 4-Star is transferring to Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks for his senior season. He played for DNA Prep Academy last season.

Rachal is rated as No. 16 for a small forward in the 2027 class and No. 61 as an overall prospect. He has shown that he can be an elite multi-level scoring threat for any at DNA Prep.

The incoming senior will go into the year with No. 13 player in his same draft class 5-star NaVorro Bowman Jr. As for the school, they were ranked No. 6 last year, despite losing the highest rated prospect in the nation Tyran Stokes in 2026.

Rachal rolled in plenty of official visits including Oregon, USC, Utah State and San Diego State. He has a high upside being a two-way athletic wing with a 6 foot and 11-inch wingspan.

His 6 foot and 7-inch frame give him an NBA level body with his exceptional catch and shoot ability to play at high level. Rachal will have the chance to keep Notre Dame a powerhouse with his play next season.