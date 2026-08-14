HOLLYWOOD—Anyone who knows me knows I’m a massive fan of the reality competition series “Big Brother.” It has been my summer guilty pleasure since it premiered back in 2000. I’ve watched every season, some not so great (sorry BB9, BB15, BB19, BB21, BB22). I still keep coming back. I think about the strategy, the moves that I would make, who I would align with, who I would betray if I were watching the season currently in play. The problem is I have inside information that the players don’t actually have.

There are some podcasts out there, I’m a big fan of Rob Has a Podcast, which I’ve followed since BB16. In recent months, I’ve stumbled upon another podcast, The Reality Kingdom because I heard about them via The Diary Room podcast courtesy of Matt Ligouri and Aman Adwin. The Diary Room podcast is looking to find the best “Big Brother” player of all time, and they had Lee and Pharaoh on the podcast, and it was a hoot to watch.

I started to go down a rabbit hole and discovered this podcast has a bunch of podcasters who take an analytical scope of “Big Brother” from the perspective of person of color. I love diversity and seeing this in a podcast where people of color enjoy this series as much, I do is a revelation.

The Reality Kingdom does consist of Lee and Pharaoh and the Royal Court that includes a ton of various podcasters that include Cas, Helia, D, EZ, Estefany, A’ja, KayLova, Dave and so much more. The personalities mesh so well and I love it, and what I love the most is they joke throughout their commentary and provide glimpses into their lives at the same time.

Everyone has their own perspective, and they are not afraid to share it. I cannot recall a podcast where I discovered other perspectives on this complicated social game, and they call out the BS without a filter. There are podcasts out there, that always try to keep it PC and not be bias. Look, we are all human beings; we have biases I don’t care how much you try to say you don’t have one, you do, so share it.

With The Reality Kingdom, Lee and Pharaoh have no qualms speaking their minds and I absolutely love it. They are a hilarious duo and when they start calling out BB players on their BS, I love it. You laugh you agree and sometimes you agree to disagree. This is a podcast that delivers so many laughs, you’re going to have a time watching them if you follow there YouTube page or their Patreon page, where the amount of content available for viewing is massive.

I love how TRK is doing something I’ve not really seen with any other podcast that is very unique. They’re doing daily live watching of feeds so not only are you getting a recap of what has unfolded each day, you can literally see the panel watching the feeds in real time and responding to things as they unfold and sharing their perspectives. This is beyond unique because you can hear the retells of what has unfolded in the game from other podcasters, but it’s a different punch when you are seeing actual responses as they happen in real time, while the houseguests are still awake and moving around the BB house.

The Reality Kingdom is a unique perspective of the “Big Brother” game from people of color, especially Blacks who are in the BB house because when you think of diversity, let’s keep it real you don’t think of BB. The most diversity we ever witnessed in the BB House was BB23 with The Cookout which accomplished something that has never happened in the reality competition series in 22 seasons, we got a Black winner for the first time in 23 years of BB history.

They attempted to do it somewhat in 24, 25, 26 and 27, but I’ve always clocked BB has never had more than 2 Black men typically in a season. It happened in BB13, but you had Lawon and Keith; one was gay and one was straight. Which also transpired in BB22 with Kevin and David. So BB23 totally changed the game casting 3 Black males. We haven’t seen that again and with CBS getting rid of the DEI policy, we likely will never see it again.

The Reality Kingdom keeps things ‘REAL’ by addressing things sometimes the other podcasts overlook or refuse to touch on, or if they do, they make sure not to overdo it out of fear that it might potentially alienate its audience. The conversations about race, diversity, microaggressions and so much more, when it comes to players of color, I like to see people breakdown their analysis of those issues and how it impacts the game, which it absolutely does. Not a lot of people seem to think that, but it really does in reality competition shows like “Big Brother.”

Whenever you can get a podcast that delivers content daily it is a plus for me. It allows me that small escape from all the chaos in my life. For those not in the know, check out The Reality Kingdom podcast and all the content they have at www.therealitykingdom.com. They have plenty and I mean plenty of content to keep you entertained for hours to come.