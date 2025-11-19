WESTWOOD—On Tuesday, November 18, the UCLA Police Department posted on its Facebook page that with the Regents meeting takes place on campus, remember there are designated areas for public expression activities.

Time, Place, and Manner (TPM) policies help ensure campus safety and access for everyone:

-Demonstrations must remain peaceful and non-disruptive.

-Blocking entrances or traffic is prohibited.

-Amplified sound requires University approval.

-Activities must comply with ADA and Civil Rights regulations.

-Public expression activities are not permitted between midnight and 6 a.m.

The UC Regents will be on campus for a three-day meeting at the Luskin Conference Center next week, from Tuesday, November 18 through Thursday, November 20. The UCLA PD reported they are anticipating demonstrations and some labor strike activity.

To learn more about the UC’s TPM policies at tpm.ucla.edu.