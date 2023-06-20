MALIBU—On Saturday, May 27, the city of Malibu started operating a temporary day-use impound yard at a new location at the Malibu High School parking on Morning View Dr.

In the past few weeks, 89 vehicles have been towed into the impound yard, where they are removed at the end of each day. The impound yard will continue to be used on weekends and holidays through September 4 for the temporary storage of vehicles that are towed for illegal parking or posing a public safety hazard in Malibu.

By not towing vehicles to their regular impound yard in Thousand Oaks, the towing companies can tow away more illegally parked vehicles. In doing so, it helps ensure beach access, resident and visitor parking and keeping the roads safe and clear for emergency responders. To obtain more details, view the staff report here.