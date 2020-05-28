LANSING, MI—Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is facing backlash over a conversation her husband, Dr. Marc Mallory had with Tad Dowker, the owner of Northshore Dock LLC on May 22.

The Democrat has served Michigan since 2001 where she started her career in the House of Representatives. In 2006, Whitmer was appointed a seat in the Senate, which she held until 2015. Her husband, Dr. Marc Mallory, runs a dentistry in Lansing.

A post on Facebook made by Dowker, not that Mallory allegedly called to inquire about getting his boat out on the water for Memorial weekend and used his title as Michigan’s First Gentleman as leeway. While the post has since been deleted, several users took screenshots.

Whitmer responded to the incident during a press conference addressing COVID-19 updates on Tuesday, May 26 stating her husband was joking.

“My husband made a failed attempt at humor last week when checking in with the small business that helps with our boat up north, knowing it wouldn’t make a difference. He jokingly asked if being married to me might move him up in the queue,” said Governor Whitmer.

Whitmer indicated that the joke was in relation to the prior boating restrictions placed in the state when the COVID-19 pandemic caused portions of the state to be shut down. She added that she did not find the joke funny and that her husband regrets it.

Michigan has extended its stay-at-home order until June 12. The order was slated to expire on Thursday, May 28, but Whitmer made the announcement of the extension on May 21.

During the press conference, Whitmer urged everyone to stay safe and spoke about the state’s fourth phase stating:

“If we all keep doing our part, we’re hoping we can continue to announce additional timelines for shifting more regions of the State into Phase 4 soon.”