Los Feliz— The city of Los Angeles is experiencing a rise in litter due to the coronavirus around the city.

According to the Los Angeles City Sanitation’s Instagram page:

“Many residents are using disposable wipes, masks, and gloves for protection against the #COVID_19 pandemic. Nonetheless, it’s also important that we keep the environment in mind. We are seeing gloves and litter around the City: sidewalks, streets, parking lots, parks, and storm drains.”

Los Angeles City Councilman Bob Blumenfield stated on twitter on April 29, 2020, “I introduced legislation asking @CItyAttorneyLA to draft penalties for individuals dangerously discarding used #PPE. We are in a public health crisis, please be responsible and think twice about throwing things on the ground that could cause someone to get sick or even worse.”

Blumenfield also stated on twitter, “While out in our community or even while walking our family dog, I’ve seen many used gloves flung on sidewalks, in parking lots and even right next to public trash cans. Though I use doggie bags to pick it up when I see it, this trend is dangerous and abhorrent and selfish.”

The California Penal Code 374.3 states that any illegal dumping on public and private property punishable by a fine up to $10,000. Section 117555 of the California Health and safety code states if a person who dumps illegally is punishable by up to six months in jail. The city of Los Angeles also has an ordinance that would allow Sheriff’s to seize a vehicle if it is used in the act of illegal dumping.