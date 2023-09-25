SANTA MONICA—The city will host the Mini Fall Festival on Saturday, September 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the weekly Pico Farmers Market at Virginia Avenue Park.

The city of Santa Monica reported on its website that the event will feature Santa Monica College’s Glass Pumpkin Sale, seasonal craft activities for kids and a family photo booth. The Pico Farmers’ Market which is weekly, will offer seasonal produce and prepared foods and attendees can receive a free pumpkin, one per family, as supplies last.

There will be one-of-a-kind hand-blown glass pumpkins by students from the Santa Monica College Glass Department.

The Santa Monica Pico Branch Library will be hosting a table along with Department of Mental Health, Providence St. John’s Community Health Program, NAMI and others.

For additional details click here or call 310-458-8688. The event is presented by Virginia Avenue Park, Santa Monica Public Library, Santa Monica Farmers Market and Santa Monica College.