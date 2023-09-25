STUDIO CITY—The Log Angeles Police Department announced on September 20 that three suspects were arrested in connection to residential burglaries that transpired in the region. The LAPD reported North Hollywood Division Burglary Detectives on September 15, were informed about 3 residential burglaries in Studio City.

Surveillance footage captured three masked suspects smashing rear glass sliders and entering the residences. Once inside, the suspects ransacked the homes and removed property, jewelry, and handbags. The suspects exited the locations with the property and fled in a Black 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio with a stolen license plate.

Officers responded and conducted the initial burglary investigation and discovered one of the suspects took a designer handbag containing a concealed tracking device. A victim from one of the burglaries tracked their property to the community of Mar Vista and drove to the location and observed a burglary in progress and contacted 911 while the suspects were fleeing.

The officers tracked the device to an apartment complex in Inglewood. With the assistance of the LAPD’s Air Support Division, a tactical flight officer observed suspects attempting to pry open a safe that was taken in the Mar Vista burglary. Authorities contained suspects within a perimeter and all three were arrested. Officers located the victim’s stolen property, as well as three firearms, that were taken during additional residential burglaries in the San Fernando Valley Area.

The Los Angeles District Attorney filed burglary charges on all three suspects who are believed to be members of a burglary crew that are responsible for approximately 20 residential burglaries in West Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley. Taken into custody were: Vernon Harvey, 22, of Los Angeles; Qwaee Wright, 18, of Los Angeles and Bobby Bolton, 21, of Los Angeles.

The LAPD is still investigating the case. Any additional details can be referred to Los Angeles Police Department, North Hollywood Burglary Detectives Timothy Kirkpatrick and Gus Ramirez at (818) 754-8377. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.