MALIBU—The city’s minimum wage increased to $15.96 on July 1, 2022 for all employers in city limits, with the first addition of an annual cost of living increase based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Starting on January 1, 2022, the minimum wage in Malibu started to increase annually based on the CPI increase, going into effect on July1 of that year.

Malibu is hoping to help local businesses stay competitive and be able to attract new staff with minimum wage increase, the city reported on its website.

The Malibu City Council voted on March 28, 2016 to incrementally raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2020, mirroring Los Angeles County’s minimum wage increase. Companies with more than 25 employees were required to pay employees no less than $10.50 after July 1, 2016, with the following phased increases:

-$10.50 starting July 1, 2016

-$12.00 starting July 1, 2017

-$13.25 starting July 1, 2018

-$14.25 starting July 1, 2019

-$15.00 starting July 1, 2020

-Minimum wage based on CPI

To provide smaller local businesses with fewer than 25 employees adequate time to adjust to the changes, Malibu’s ordinance provided a one-year delay. Their minimum wage increases started July 1, 2017, and were set to rise annually on the same schedule until reaching $15.00 per hour in 2021. As of July 1, 2022, small businesses with fewer than 25 employees must also adhere to the same minimum wage established by the Ordinance (Malibu Municipal Code §15.64).

The $15.96 wage set on January 1, 2022 includes a 6.4 percent cost of living increase based on the US Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, not seasonally adjusted, in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim statistical region.

All employers within Malibu city limits are required print out and display this poster explaining the ordinance, worker rights and protections, how to file a complaint for non-compliance, and other information. The poster must be placed in the same conspicuous and accessible location at all job sites where mandated federal and state labor postings are required to be displayed

To watch a video detailing the ordinance, visit the city of Malibu’s minimum wage website.