BEVERLY HILLS—Started by Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, her Mental Wellness Series will feature guests handpicked by the mayor who have inspired her and changed so many lives by their words of wisdom and action, the city of Beverly Hills noted in a press release.

The first event on Friday, July 15, will feature Dr. Edith Eger, a trauma expert, Holocaust survivor, international bestselling author of “The Choice: Embrace the Possible” and has been a guest on media outlets across the country.

A native of Hungary, Edith Eva Eger was just a teenager in 1944, while a Jew living in Nazi-occupied Eastern Europe, she and her family were sent to Auschwitz. Her parents were sent to the gas chambers, but Edith’s bravery kept her and her sister alive. Towards the end of the war, Edith and other prisoners were moved to Austria. On May 4, 1945 a young American soldier noticed her hand moving amongst a number of dead bodies. And summoned medical help and brought her back from the brink of death.

After the war, Edith moved to Czechoslovakia where she met the man she would marry. In 1949 they moved to the United States. In 1969, she received her degree in Psychology from the University of Texas, El Paso. She pursued her doctoral internship at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center at Fort Bliss, Texas.

Dr. Eger is a member of several professional associations. She has a clinical practice in La Jolla, California and holds a faculty appointment at the University of California, San Diego. She appeared on CNN and the Oprah Winfrey Show; and was the primary subject of a holocaust documentary that appeared on Dutch National Television. She is frequently invited to speaking engagements throughout the United States and abroad.

The event is free to the public and will run from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Beverly Hills City Hall (the Crescent side plaza) located at 450 N Crescent.