WOODLAND HILLS—The Long Beach Police Department with the help of Los Angeles Police were able to locate a reported missing child from the area on Saturday, July 11 at 12:40 p.m. The child was found at 500 block of West 77th Street.

Leilani Sucess Collins, aged 10, was last seen Friday, July 10 around 5:30 p.m. where she was reported to be wearing a white long sleeved shirt with blue jeans and white shoes. Collins also was described as having white and pink hair beads in her braids. Police advised that Collins suffered from medical conditions and may lose focus easily.

In the initial report LBPD wrote: “Collins was last seen in the 5400 block of Paramount Boulevard in the City of Long Beach. Collins ran away in the past and was located riding the Metro train as she is familiar with the bus and Metro train transportation system.”