PACIFIC PALISADES—On December 21, Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell had a food distribution for those in need due to the pandemic this holiday season.

Approximately 100 residents pre-registered online and waited in line outside of the O’Farrell’s field office located on Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park. Residents were given bags of food that contained canned goods, vegetables, fruits and eggs. Some families were able to receive gift cards to local grocery stores for more groceries and gifts were given to young children.

The O’Farrell food distribution had teamed up with the Salvadoran American Leadership and Educational Fund and Sustainable Economic Enterprises of Los Angeles, to support feeding families this year. Taking place within the Hollywood Farmers’ Market and other participating weekly neighborhood farmers markets.

The Salvadoran American Leadership and Educational Fund goal is to “promote the civic participation and representation of the Salvadoran and other Latino communities in the U.S., promote the economic development and democracy in El Salvador, as well as to advocate for its economic, educational, and political advancement and growth” said salef.org.

“We found our communities are highly impacted by COVID. They are mostly communities of color and immigrant communities, so we want to make sure that they are staying healthy,” said Jocelyn Duarte, executive director of the Salvadoran American Leadership and Educational Fund. “We are providing them with healthy, fresh food. It’s something that is definitely needed in the community. We are seeing at least 100 people every time”.

The Sustainable Economic Enterprises of Los Angeles offers many programs at which “enrich lifestyles, help the community and enhance our mission” seela.org “Our commitment to community enrichment is extended through our Pompea Smith Good Cooking Buena Cocina Nutrition Education Program, where we offer nutrition education, cooking demonstrations and much more.

O’Farrell explained how the food distribution has been one of many efforts to help those effected by Covid-19 “particularly low-income families in densely urban communities who are struggling” stated in Beverly Press.

The objective is to provide individuals with the basics necessities to survive.

“We know that there’s greater food insecurity now than there has been, perhaps since the Great Recession or perhaps even the Great Depression. We know that the communities I represent have been hard hit by the pandemic and the consequences of the pandemic as it relates to employment, as it relates to illnesses. We need to focus all our energy and resources on making sure people have nutritious meals,” O’Farrell said.

Each person in line was given enough food for a few days.

O’Farrell made a point of how since the pandemic has began more people are experiencing food shortages and facing hunger. He also vowed to support and maintain programs that put food in family’s arms.

“We are going to be hurting for a long time in this economy, which is why we’re doing this every month in all of 2021,” O’Farrell said. “We will be standing here one year from now and doing the same thing. Hopefully by then, the economy will start to recover, maybe more strongly once the vaccine reaches critical mass, but that’s why we’re in this for the long haul.”

The food distribution will continue assisting those in need every second Friday at 10 A.M. For those wishing to participate need to register online by emailing Julio Ramos at jramos@salef.org or by calling (213)246-2471.