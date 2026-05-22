HOLLYWOOD—I was a massive fan of the videogame “Mortal Kombat” when it was first released to the SNES back in 1993. It was a M-rated game, and you had to be 17 or older to purchase it. That did not stop me from getting my hands on the game and I played it for hours with my brothers.

Since those games were released, we had 2 movies adapted from the video game, both were dreadful if you ask me. The filmmakers didn’t really get it correct until the 2021 film “Mortal Kombat” was released and it happened in the midst of COVID-19. Why did it work? It gave fans the “Mortal Kombat” we expected with blood, violence and epic fight sequences. The success of that film is the reason we have “Mortal Kombat II” which delivers more fresh faces of iconic characters from the game series, and some stunning moments.

When people told me be prepared for anything with “Mortal Kombat II” I didn’t know what they meant, but I soon learned. SPOILER ALERT: not everyone makes it out alive and characters that you care about will die and in bloody fashion. This sequel definitely amplifies the violence, the chaos, the laughs and the narrative. For starters, I didn’t expect Kitana (Adeline Rudolph) as the forefront of the narrative, but it totally works.

The movie kicks off with Kitana, as a little girl who has her world turned upside down when her father is killed by Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford). He’s the big bad in the video game series people. Kitana and her mother, Queen Sindel (Ana Thu Nguyen) become Kahn’s property as a result, as the battle between Earth and Outworld gets underway. Cole Young (Lewis Tan) who was the focal point in the first movie, takes a backseat this time around, as Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) becomes our storyteller. He is a struggling actor, who needs a victory, but discovers his role in this tournament to be vital to Earth’s future.

Gotta say, Urban is a perfect fit for the role. He delivers the charm, the look and the antics that you expect from the character Johnny Cage. He is damn funny, but you know who I found funnier, Baraka (CJ Broomfield) and Kano (Josh Lawson). Kano is an absolute scene stealer. The fight sequences are fantastic because you can tell they are well choreographed and not just a cut and paste. That sequence between Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) and Kung Lao (Max Huang) is incredible, and I know what you’re thinking, Kung Lao died in the last movie, but in ‘Mortal Kombat’ anyone can return from the dead.

Other iconic characters that return include Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Jax (Mechad Brooks), Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), Bi-Han/Noob Saibot (Joe Taslim), Shand Tsung (Chin Han) and Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada). We also have new characters with Quan Chi and Jade.

This sequel doesn’t just work because of the nostalgia and iconic moves we witness, but it raises the stakes in a big way. Shao Khan is a formidable foe, and he pushes our heroes to the limit as they attempt to get their hands on the amulet that provides immortality to the person in possession courtesy of Shinnok. His character is introduced in “Mortal Kombat 4.” The pacing of this movie was fantastic; I didn’t blink once watching and I was enthralled from start to finish.

Are we going to get another sequel? Oh, we have to and I cannot wait to see what new characters we will see join the mix for “Mortal Kombat III” because I had such a good time watching this sequel.