ESCONDIDO—On May 20, at approximately 2:15 p.m., Escondido Police Department (EPD) officers responded to a call of a violent assault on an elderly homeowner and Army Veteran, Kerry Sheron living in the vicinity of East Mission Avenue and Buchanan Street. The suspect later identified as Thomas Butler, fled on foot, leaving Mr. Sheron in critical condition. A witness attempting to protect his veteran neighbor was also injured during the altercation.



Multiple reports indicate that Mr. Sheron was outside in his front yard when Butler, who also lives in the neighborhood, approached and attacked the Army veteran. According to Sheron’s wife, “Maria,” indicated her husband was attacked over his political beliefs.



The Sheron’s had American flags hanging on his fence and Trump memorabilia decorating his property. Mr. Sheron was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.



Surveillance footage assisted police in positively identifying Butler. Reports indicate that EPD officers put evidence markers on the street, and photographed Sheron’s pick-up truck with American flags on it. An image circulating on social media depicts a bloody footprint in between the vehicles parked in the driveway.



According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Roster, Thomas Caleb Butler, 32 of Escondido was booked into Vista Detention Facility, 325 South Melrose Drive in Vista, California on May 21, at 2:35 p.m.



Charges listed are Attempted First Degree Murder. Bail Status: “Not Eligible for Release, No Bail.”



Anyone with more information on this case is encouraged to call EPD at 760-839-4722 or Detective Patrick Hand at 760-839-4985.