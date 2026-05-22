You’re biting into something hard, maybe a piece of ice, a crusty roll, or even a piece of hard candy, and you hear a crack. You run your tongue over your teeth and feel something unfamiliar.

Most people’s first instinct is to wonder whether this is actually serious. The answer is: it depends. A chipped tooth can range from a minor cosmetic issue to a genuine dental emergency that needs same-day attention. Understanding the difference can save you from unnecessary pain, infection, and much more complicated treatment down the road.

Not All Chips Are the Same

A small surface chip off the tip of a tooth might cause nothing more than a rough edge and some sensitivity. But deeper fractures, ones that reach into the inner layers of the tooth, are a different situation entirely.

Every tooth has three layers: the outer enamel, the dentin beneath it, and the pulp at the center, which contains nerves and blood vessels. The deeper a chip or crack goes, the more urgent the situation becomes.

Signs That a Chipped Tooth Is a Dental Emergency

Significant or Persistent Pain

Mild discomfort right after a chip can be normal. But if you’re experiencing sharp, throbbing, or lingering pain, that’s a signal the damage may have reached the dentin or pulp. Pain that doesn’t settle down on its own warrants prompt evaluation.

Sensitivity to Hot or Cold

Sudden temperature sensitivity after a chip often means the protective enamel has been breached. Cold air, cold drinks, or hot food triggering a sharp reaction is a sign that the inner tooth structure is exposed, making it vulnerable to bacteria.

A Large or Jagged Break

A fracture that removes a significant portion of the tooth affects its structural integrity. Jagged edges can also cut the tongue or inner cheek, causing soft-tissue injuries in addition to dental damage.

Damage Near the Gum Line

When a crack or chip extends below the gum line, it significantly complicates treatment. The sooner it’s evaluated, the more options a dentist has for saving the tooth.

A Tooth That Feels Loose

Looseness after any kind of trauma, even without a visible chip, can indicate damage to the root or surrounding bone. This should always be treated as an emergency.

What Happens If You Wait

A chipped tooth that doesn’t hurt much can still worsen quickly. Normal chewing forces can cause a crack to travel deeper into the tooth over time. Once the inner pulp is involved, you’re looking at a root canal rather than a simple repair.

Exposed tooth structure also provides an entry point for bacteria. A cavity can develop rapidly in a damaged area, and in more serious cases, an abscess, a pocket of infection, can form at the root. Dental abscesses cause significant pain and, if left untreated long enough, can spread beyond the tooth.

There’s also a mechanical consideration: a compromised tooth changes how your bite distributes force. Over time, this can stress neighboring teeth and the jaw joint, creating new problems.

What to Do While You Wait for an Appointment

If you chip a tooth and can’t be seen immediately, a few steps can help manage the situation in the meantime:

Rinse your mouth gently with warm water.

If there’s bleeding, apply light pressure with clean gauze.

Cover any sharp edges with dental wax, available at most pharmacies, to protect your tongue and cheeks.

Avoid chewing on that side of your mouth.

Take over-the-counter pain relief if needed, following the label instructions.

If a piece of the tooth broke off, save it. In some cases, a dentist may be able to use it.

These measures reduce discomfort and prevent additional damage, but they are not a replacement for a professional evaluation.

How Dentists Repair Chipped Teeth

Treatment is matched to the extent of the damage, which is why a clinical exam and X-rays are essential. You can’t always tell from the surface how deep a crack goes.

Dental bonding is the most common treatment for minor chips. A tooth-colored composite resin is shaped over the damaged area and hardened with a curing light. It’s fast, typically painless, and requires no removal of healthy tooth structure.

Dental veneers may be recommended when a chip significantly affects a front tooth. A thin porcelain shell is custom-made to cover the front surface of the tooth, restoring both appearance and strength.

Dental crowns are used when a large portion of the tooth is broken or when the tooth’s structural integrity is compromised. The crown fits over the entire visible part of the tooth and protects it from further damage.

Root canal treatment becomes necessary when the pulp is affected. The infected or inflamed tissue is removed, the canal is cleaned and sealed, and a crown is usually placed afterward to protect the tooth.

Tooth extraction is only considered when a tooth cannot be saved. In that case, a dental implant or bridge can restore both function and appearance.

When to Seek Emergency Dental Care in Beverly Hills

If you’re in the Beverly Hills area and a chipped or cracked tooth is causing pain, sensitivity, or visible damage, don’t wait for a regular appointment. Residents in the area have access to dental offices experienced in handling urgent cases, including the team at Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentistry, which provides emergency dental care alongside its cosmetic and restorative services.

Having an emergency dentist in Beverly Hills that you can reach quickly makes a real difference in outcomes. Early treatment almost always means simpler, less invasive options. Waiting rarely makes the situation easier to manage.

The Bottom Line

A chipped tooth isn’t always an emergency, but it’s never something to completely ignore. Pain, sensitivity, looseness, or a large break are all signs that the tooth needs prompt attention. Even a chip that seems minor deserves a professional look, because what’s visible on the surface doesn’t always reflect what’s happening underneath.

If you’re unsure whether your situation qualifies as urgent, the safest approach is to call a dental office and describe your symptoms. They can help you determine how quickly you need to be seen.