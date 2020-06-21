STUDIO CITY—Several stars of reality TV shows are being fired for past comments, and actions they’ve committed, that network higher-ups allegedly perceived as racially insensitive.

The project is being spearheaded by Edward Myers & Associates, based in Studio City, which will be looking into the history of all the stars, whose shows appear on Viacom-owned channels, such as CBS, MTV and VH1.

Racist comments and actions were dug up from reality stars on the NBC Universal-owned network, Bravo, specifically those appearing on the show, “Vanderpump Rules.” The four stars were Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni, who are now permanently ousted from the show, which was effective on June 9.

Schroeder has received the brunt of the attention, due to disparaging comments she made about the “Black Lives Matter” movement on her podcast, back in 2017, which are now resurfacing. Additionally, Schroeder and Doute admitted calling the cops on Faith Stowers, a black co-worker, who also appeared on “Vanderpump Rules,” accusing her of crimes she never committed.

Another star who got the boot was from the aforementioned, MTV, when they cut ties with Taylor Selfridge, after old tweets called Black people “scary” were dug up. Her firing was effective on June 9. Apparently, Selfridge had addressed these comments before, but MTV still chose to disassociate themselves from her. She had previously appeared on the show, “Ex on the Beach,” and was set to make an appearance on a special “Teen Mom OG” episode, profiling her time as a mother with her boyfriend, and their young daughter. That show was abruptly axed, as well.

The most recent reality TV star to get the boot is Alex Kompothecras of MTV’s “Siesta Key,” after racist posts using the N-word, and other racial slurs, were uncovered. His firing was effective on June 16 and his presence will be edited out of the show.