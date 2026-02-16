INGLEWOOD– The NBA recognized the numerous problems with its All-Star Game, losing fans and relevance over the past decade. The 2026 version took a bold step to revamp interest in the game, pitting the United States against the World.

The 75th NBA All-Star Game was played at the home of the Los Angeles Clippers the Intuit Dome on Sunday, February 15.

It was a massive success, Two teams of U.S. players and one team of World players played three 12-minute games in a round-robin format to set up a winner-take-all final. The two U.S. teams prevailed to meet in the final, and Team Stars beat Team Stripes 47-21 to claim the inaugural USA vs. World All-Star tournament championship.

The blowout final was not indicative of the rest of Sunday’s action. Each game of round-robin play was a verified thriller.

The Team Stars resounding victory in the championship round avenged a 42-40 win by Team Stripes in Game 2 in which De’Aron Fox secured the victory with a buzzer-beating 3 pointer.

There was defense, Victor Wembanyama arguing with the referees, game winning shots and a brilliant performance from Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard on his homecoutrt- the Intuit Dome.

Leonard scored an astonishing 31 points in Game 3, which only lasted a quarter. His 31 points in just twelve minutes, as Team Stripes rallied for a captivating 48-45 victory eliminating Team World.

“It was great. Happy that Adam (Silver) let me in,” Leonard said. “That’s what the home crowd wanted to see. I’m glad I was able to do something in that game.”

Anthony Edwards was named MVP. He tallied 13 points in Team Stars’ Game 1 win over Team World. He posted 11 points in the Game 2 loss to Team Stripes. And he tallied 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in Team Stars’ decisive title game win.

Victor Wembanyama, meanwhile, set the competitive tone and was making his own MVP case had his Team World managed to win.

In a game that’s long languished without competitive basketball, Wembanyama came out firing on both sides of the court, scoring Team World’s first seven points in Game 1 while contesting every shot that was within his reach.

His competitive will to win was infectious. Finishing with 33 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks while shooting 10 of 13 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3.

Edwards acknowledged Wembanyama’s fierce desire as a motivating factor.

“We chose to compete today, and we came out on top,” Edwards said. “I ain’t gonna lie, Wemby set the tone. He came out playing hard and we had to follow that. We had to pick it up as the red team, and we did that.”

In the finals, In the end, the younger legs of Team Stars led by Edwards, Jalen Duren, Devin Booker and Tyrese Maxey prevailed over a Team Stripes roster featuring veterans LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Leonard. Team Stripes appeared at the end to simply be out of gas for its third and final 12-minute game of the day.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted sitting next to Queen Latifah at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 15 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the 75th NBA All-Star Game sitting with Queen Latifah.

LeBron James, Leonard’s teammate on Sunday who stars for the crosstown rival Lakers, played in his NBA-record 22nd All-Star Game and finished with 15 points. He said earlier Sunday, “When I know, you guys will know” about his possible retirement after this season, so he may have played in his final All-Star Game.

It was a dynamic return for the beleaguered All-Star Game. This was unlike any previous NBA All-Star event in recent memory, not only because of the new format, but because the players’ effort was unquestionably present from the start.

The 76th NBA All-Star Weekend is slated for Phoenix. This format should remain intact for the foreseeable future. It was exciting, modern and made the fans happy, which is the whole point for even having an All-Star Game.

The NBA nailed a half court shot with the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.