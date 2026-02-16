MALIBU—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station posted on its Facebook page that they are gladly accepting donations for an amazing cause.

Donations can be dropped off through March 8 via the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station lobby located at 27050 Agoura Road, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The food drive supports Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force families at 29 Palms Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, Fort Irwin, and Los Angeles Air Force Base.

Requested donation items include:

• Canned goods

• Dry goods (rice, pasta, beans, etc.)

• Baby food, formula, and baby supplies

• Hygiene products

• Boxed meals and cereals

• Household cleaning products

• Snacks

Important guidelines:

• No expired items

• No clothing will be accepted

“Our military families should never have to worry about putting food on the table. This effort provides direct support to those who serve and their loved ones. Thank you for standing with them” said the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station in a Facebook post.