BEVERLY HILLS—On June 4, the Beverly Hills Unified School District announced its new initiative to form a community Think Tank called “Return 2 Learn.” The purpose of the Think Tank is to study and discuss the best strategies in the reopening of BHUSD schools to share with the Board of Education. The primary focus is on the well-being and safety of students, staff and community.

Return 2 Learn is looking for experts in medicine, healthcare, mental health, occupational safety, social emotional health, prevention efforts, and workplace controls to join the team.

The team will comprise of approximately 15 participants from the BHUSD community. Interested community members have to fill out an application explaining their interest in the Think Tank and their specific skills relevant to COVID-19 healthcare, planning, preparedness and/or support. The application can be found here and is due by Friday, June 12.

The meetings will be facilitated by Dr. Michael Bregy, BHUSD Superintendent. The team will also work directly with the Superintendent’s Leadership Team.

As of right now, the team is expected to meet 4 times this summer: June 18, June 25, July 9, and July 16 all from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Any questions about the Think Tank or application can be directed to Rebecca Starkins, Director of Public Relations, at rstarkins@bhusd.org.