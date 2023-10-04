MALIBU—On October 2, the city of Malibu announced that the newest Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem for the city were sworn in during the City Council meeting on September 25.

Video of the Malibu City Council changeover is available at: https://www.youtube.com/live/DOXVzRE1eXo?si=QI2mKGRJLY3X7L5l&t=2669 (clip starts at 44:29).

City Councilmember Steve Uhring was nominated by the City Council to serve as the newest Mayor and had his oath of office administered by his wife Marcia.

“I am honored to be elected by the City Council to serve as Mayor and I look forward to continuing my decades of service to the community and representing the people of Malibu in this role,” said Mayor Uhring.

Councilmember Doug Stewart was nominated to serve as Mayor Pro Tem. He was sworn in by his wife Sharon.

“I am honored to be selected by my colleagues to serve as Mayor Pro Tem and I look forward to continuing our collaborative, productive work together,” said Mayor Pro Tem Stewart. “We are all here to serve the people of Malibu.”

Councilmember Bruce Silverstein was thanked for his service to the Council and the community as Mayor and was presented with an honorary plaque.

Malibu is a general law city and operates under the council-manager form of government incorporated in 1991. The five-member City Council is elected at-large to serve four-year terms. The Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem are elected by the councilmembers. For more details visit https://www.malibucity.org/CityCouncil.