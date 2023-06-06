BEVERLY HILLS—William Henry Cosby Jr., 85, known as actor and comedian, Bill Cosby, from “The Cosby Show,” “Fat Albert,” and the Jell-O Pudding commercials, is being sued on a new allegation of rape and sexual misconduct.



In June 2023, former Playboy model, Victoria Valentino filed a lawsuit against Cosby alleging that in 1969, he drugged and assaulted her.



In June 2022, jurors in a Los Angeles civil trial found Cosby guilty of sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion. The victim, Judy Huth, now 64, was awarded $500,000 after the court’s findings that Cosby intentionally caused physical harm through sexual contact of a child whom he knew without reasonable doubt was under the age of 18.

On January 4, 2023, Stacey Pinkerton, filed a criminal complaint against Cosby in New York claiming Cosby sexually assaulted her in 1986.

Pinkerton, 21 at the time, alleges that she was an aspiring actress and model, working as a flight attendant. The victim indicated she met Cosby for dinner, “under the pretense of advancing her career.” Pinkerton claims she was drugged by Cosby, taken back to a motel room, and raped.

Pinkerton included the companies “The Cosby Show,” NBC, Kaufman Astoria Studios, and Casey Werner Company in her lawsuit for negligence, negligent hiring, supervision, and retention.



In 2018, Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in the state of Pennsylvania. He was charged with drugging and assaulting his victim, Andrea Constand in 2004. He was sentenced to 3-10 years of prison time, but was released in 2021.



The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the sexual conviction filed against him finding that he was “denied protection against self-incrimination.”



In a 2005 deposition regarding the assault of a Temple University employee, Cosby was questioned about his intentions when providing drugs to women.



“When you got the quaaludes [in the 1970s], was it in your mind that you were going to use these quaaludes for young women that you wanted to have sex with,” the deposition stated, to which Cosby answered, “Yes.”



Sevens Legal APC who has been defending Cosby since 2014 noted claims of sexual misconduct and rape by 36 different women. Cosby’s attorney, Martin Singer is quoted in calling old charges against the comedian, “past the point of absurdity.”



Bill and his wife of 58 years, Camille, own approximately $100 million in real estate in both Beverly Hills, California and Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, the latter which the Cosby’s call home.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Cosby’s own approximately $150 million in art that started at beginning of Bill’s career in the 1960s. Their collection includes works of art by Rembrandt, Picasso, Renoir, and Matisse.