SANTA MONICA—On Monday, June 5, at approximately 3:45 p.m. a privately owned airplane crashed at Santa Monica Airport located at 3223 Donald Douglas Loop South.



The Federal Aviation Administration reported that a Cessna plane flipped over and crashed while landing. Only the pilot was on board at the time of the crash. He was able to walk away from the crash unharmed.



According to Textron, who are makers of planes, a small Cessna airplane like that carries a price tag of approximately $432,000 new, for a 172 Skyhawk Model. A used version of the plane could sell for as low as $50,000.