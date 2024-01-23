CALIFORNIA—On January 19, multiple news reports announced that California Governor Gavin Newsom will be stumping for President Biden. Governor Newsom will hit the campaign trail. His intended schedule was first announced by POLITICI in a September interview. Newsom has since shared it on his social media pages and by email while trying to raise funds for the Biden-Harris Campaign.

For three days he will be traveling and speaking on behalf of President Biden in South Carolina on February 3, and in Nevada on February 4. Then he will return to do an interview on HBO’s, “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

In the initial interview, Newsom shared his enthusiasm over hitting the campaign trail. It was then that Newsom revealed that Biden first supported him when he was Mayor.



Newsom shared plans to go on a “We Go First,” statewide tour in South Carolina on behalf of the Biden-Harris campaign. Newsom and Senator Margie Bright-Matthews plan to visit the elderly in the Sun City retirement community, just outside of Hilton Head. He will then head to the Democrat get-out-the-vote rally, and attend a meeting with Morris College, which is a Historically Black College.



When asked about Trump’s popularity, Newsom said, “Trump will do one thing. It’s an extraordinary thing. And that is he’ll unite the base of the Democratic Party in opposition to his candidacy.”

Since that time former President Trump has grown in popularity while President Biden continues to decline.

A December 2023 Gallup Poll showed that Biden began his presidency in January of 2021 with a reported 57 percent Job Approval Rating. In December 2023 Gallup reported Biden’s Job Approval Rating at 39 percent and reported that, “This is [was] below 40 percent in 2023.



In the Iowa Republican Presidential Caucus, Trump exceeded all votes by double digits.

He received 51 percent of the vote with 56,260 votes and 20 pledged delegates.



Ron DeSantis came in second with 21.2 percent of the vote, 23,420 votes, and 9 pledged delegates.



Nikki Haley came in third with 21,985 votes and 8 confirmed delegates.



Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his campaign after receiving 7.7 percent of the vote. He then went on to New Hampshire with former President Trump. South Carolina Governor, Tim Scott has also suspended his campaign and has now endorsed Trump during his rally in New Hampshire.



While Newsom campaigns for the Biden-Harris campaign, he remains under scrutiny in his home state.



Mike Netter, a proponent of the Recall Gavin Newsom campaign sent out the following tweet on his X account:



“Newsom was in SoCal yesterday celebrating the progress of the homelessness program. Just one problem he took office, he’s spent $20 billion and made the problem 20 percent worse. By any objective standard, that’s called failure, not progress.”



Carl DeMaio of Reform California posted an entire segment on California’s homelessness.



Columnist Susan Kelley posted, “New column for the New York Post on California’s expansion of Medi-Cal benefits to give full, free health insurance to everyone who has crossed the border illegally and moved to California. And no federal matching funds, it’s all on us, the CA taxpayers.”









