GEORGIA—On January 21, the Gateway Pundit (GP) shared results from an exclusive report by Jim Hoft. The local reporter was present at the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Georgia, in Atlanta with Senior District Judge Amy Totenberg presiding. The reporter, a witness in the courtroom, when election expert and University of Michigan Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, J. Alex Halderman demonstrated how to hack into Dominion voting machines.



Professor Halderman’s testimony was regarding the 2020 U.S. Presidential election in Georgia.

Following this report, an update was given by GP after speaking with election integrity expert, Garland Favorito.



“We discovered the courtroom display was much more serious than originally reported. J. Alex Halderman demonstrated in court how Dominion machines were hacked and altered their tabulations.”



Professor Halderman went to an actual Dominion voting machine and was able to hack into the Dominion machine, change the votes, and alter their tabulations with the use of a single ink pen.



The Government Technology (GT) website, reports that this case was over “Disputes over voting machines and election security culminate in a federal trial this week, a test of whether Georgia’s election system is dangerously vulnerable to errors or hacks that could throw an election.”



GT also indicated that Judge Totenberg was prepared for overflow in the courtroom.



On September 11, 2020, Georgia Secretary of State (SOS), and Chairman of the Board, Brad Raffensperger stated the following:



“Election fraud is not tolerated in Georgia. When there is evidence of it, the people responsible face prosecution. Georgia has multiple safeguards in place that allow our team of investigators to discover fraudulent voting. They worked to catch the wrongdoing in these cases, and they maintain the security of Georgia elections.”



According to Raffensperger’s SOS website, “Georgia is recognized as a national leader in elections.”



Canyon News reported in December 2023, results that True the Vote Catherine Engelbrecht exposed.



According to Engelbrecht, a Fair Fight lawsuit filed by Stacy Abrahms and Mark Elias suing the state of Georgia preventing what is called “scrubbing,” or cleaning the voter rolls. Those who have died, moved, or are otherwise ineligible to vote, must be removed from the state’s list of eligible voters. This lawsuit with Abrams and Elias went on in Federal Court from 2019-2021.



As a result, Engelbrecht found that Georgia had not cleaned out their voter records in years. Engelbrecht met with Raffensperger in the aftermath of the 2020 Presidential election. She told Raffensperger that she estimated that Georgia had 364,000 ineligible voter records. After some quick math, Raffensperger agreed.



Former President Trump demanded a recount on November 22, 2020.



On August 24, 2023, Donald J. Trump was arrested for what District Attorney Fani Willis referred to as, “Attempting to overturn a presidential election.”





