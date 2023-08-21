WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city announced the selection of new Community Development Director Nick Maricich on August 17. He will begin working with the city of West Hollywood on Monday, September 18.

The city indicated in a news release that Maricich joins the city after more than 16 years of service to furthering successful urban planning in Los Angeles. He served as Principal City Planner overseeing functions of the Citywide Policy Planning Division at the Los Angeles Department of City Planning. He also served five years as the Director of Planning Policy and Development for former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

“Nick’s dedication and innovative approach to community planning and historic preservation during his time at the City of Los Angeles are commendable. His leadership and insights will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the City of West Hollywood and our community,” said West Hollywood City Manager David Wilson. “His unique perspective and proven track record will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing efforts to create a vibrant and sustainable urban environment for our residents and our city will continue to advance its forward-thinking planning work.”

West Hollywood will schedule a series of Town Hall meetings in September to introduce Nick Maricich to the public, along with speaking with and hearing from community members as the goals and vision of the Community Development Department are advanced under the direction of the new Director.

The city’s Community Development Department (which for several years had been called Planning & Development Services Department) is responsible for managing West Hollywood’s urban environment and creating a livable community that balances the needs of residents, businesses, property owners and visitors.

There are three divisions within the City’s Community Development Department that assist in creating and implementing the community’s vision:

-Current and Historic Preservation Planning;

-Long Range Planning; and

-Building and Safety.

Maricich earned his bachelor’s degree in Geography with a minor in City and Regional Planning from the University of California, Berkeley, and holds a master’s degree in Urban Planning from the University of California, Los Angeles.

The City’s Community Development Department serves as a leader in coordinating and focusing multi-departmental work efforts to address the wide number of planning and development concerns in WeHo. For additional details about the Community Development Department visit www.weho.org/city-government/city-departments/community-development-department.