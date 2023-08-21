MALIBU—A fisherman fell onto the rocks below Mastro’s Ocean Club at Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga on Sunday, August 20. A winch rescue by Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, Los Angeles County Fire Department Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division and McCormick Ambulance EMT’s saved his life and the victim was transported to a trauma center.

The Malibu Search and Rescue Team, LA County Life Guards, LASD, and McCormick Ambulance responded at 5:30 p.m. to a reported male 50s over the side into the rocks below the establishment. The victim had been fishing and fell into the rocks below approximately 30 feet. He suffered a head injury and was in critical condition when rescuers evacuated him using a rescue winch and patient basket.

The combined teamwork during torrential rains and wind of #Hilary made the conditions particularly dangerous for rescuers.

The Malibu Search and Rescue Team posted on their Facebook page Sunday the following statement:

“Prepare for the worst, but hope for the best. Words to LIVE by. Do not hike or seek out the trails until all clear from the impending storm. Do not try to drive through rushing water. Turn around, don’t drown. Please stay indoors Sunday/Monday. Watch your local new sources for updates. #LASD search and rescue resources are on alert. Make sure to have your gas tank or EV batteries full, have food, water, medicines on hand in case of a loss of power or access.”