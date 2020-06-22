AMERICA — Two shootings in the Seattle autonomous zone called “CHOP” (Capitol Hill Occupied Protest) left one dead and two wounded, police said.

On Saturday, June 20, at approximately 2:30 a.m, Seattle police responded to a shooting near the city’s Cal Anderson Park. The park is within the area occupied by the protest, and officers were unable to locate the shooting or possible victims.

“Violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims,” police said. “Officers were later informed that the victims, both males, had been transported to Harborview Medical Center by CHOP ‘medics’.”

The police later contacted the medical center and found out that a “19-year-old male had died from injuries.” The second victim, a 33-year-old male, remained in critical condition at the center, hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg told KOMO-TV.

Detective Mark Jamieson said the suspect or suspects fled the scene. No arrests have been been as of Sunday, June 21. Police said, “there is no description at this time.”

Police said the incident remains “an active and on-going homicide investigation.” The department later released officers’ body-camera footage of the incident.

A second shooting on Sunday, June 21, left another person wounded inside the CHOP zone. Seattle police tweeted the victim was also taken to Harborview Medical Center “with gun shot wound.”

Fire Department spokesman David Cuerpo told The Seattle Times that firefighters arrived at 10:46 p.m. at the scene. They went to a “staging area” near the zone’s perimeter. They were later informed that the injured person had already been taken to the medical center.

Police also tweeted that reports of a second shooting on Sunday had come in. Due to “conflicting reports,” however, they were unable to verify it.